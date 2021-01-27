The Benton Lady Panthers picked up their fourth straight win Tuesday night on senior night, downing the Maumelle Lady Hornets 53-32 at Benton Arena, while the Panthers came up just short in a 68-65 overtime loss. Read full stories in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
