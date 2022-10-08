PANTHER LOGO

The Benton Lady Panthers made it 22-0 on the season with yet another 5A South Conference sweep, downing the White Hall Lady Bulldogs 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-7) Thursday at Benton Arena. The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 2 in the state by SBLive, have swept every South match this season, improving to 11-0 in league action.

