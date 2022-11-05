PRESLEY CHISM

Benton senior Presley Chism, 22, puts up a shot in the Maroon & Gray game this past Thursday at Benton Arena. Chism is one of five seniors to lead the Lady Panthers this season.

After a 19-9 finish last season but a first-round exit in the 5A State Tournament, the Benton Lady Panthers return a big veteran presence and big things are expected from longtime Coach Jerry Chumley. Taking third in the 5A Central Conference for the second consecutive season, Chumley is ready for his five seniors to lead the way to a league championship this year in new conference, the 5A South.