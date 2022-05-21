LADY PANTHERS

The Benton Lady Panthers celebrate their 10-0 semifinal win over the Van Buren Pointerettes last Saturday at Majestic Park in Hot Springs. Benton, the defending 5A state champions and on a 63-game win streak, takes on the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles in the title game tonight at Lady Panther Park in the Benton Athletic Complex. First pitch is 7 p.m.

The Benton Lady Panthers softball team will look to defend their 5A State Championship tonight when they face the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles, as well as extend their state-record 63-game winning streak dating back to 2020. First pitch is 7 p.m. at Lady Panther Park at the Benton Athletic Complex. Read full preview in Saturday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

Recommended for you