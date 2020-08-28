Benton senior Gianna Miceli took medalist honors on the girls side while the Benton boys took second in a match at Hurricane Golf & Country Club this past Tuesday in Bryant.
Taking on Little Rock Christian and Lakeside, no school competing fielded a full team of three girls, with Miceli’s 93 tops of the day for the girls. Miceli got back on track after shooting over 100 her previous two matches. Benton senior Erica Hutson also shot a 132.
For the boys, Lakeside took the team title with a score of 319, while Benton placed second with a 359. LRC had a full team, but two golfers didn’t finish the match leading to no team score.
After shooting a career best 78 his last outing, Benton sophomore Eli Cowden came in with an 86 to lead the Panthers, while sophomore teammate Whit Warford was a close second with an 87, a career best for him. Senior Anthony Miceli shot a 91, while senior Jay Rogers and sophomore Lane Von Dresky both shot 93s on the day.
For Lakeside, Wil Griffin shot a 1-over 73 for medalist honors, while Graham Dolan (75) and Cooper Gordon (76) both shot under 80 as well.
Benton is back in action on Tuesday when they compete at the Bryant Invitational at Hurricane.