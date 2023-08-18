PAXTON LANE

Benton sophomore Paxton Lane tees off on a hole at Longhills Golf Course in Benton Thursday. On Tuesday, Lane shot a 5-under 67 to win a tournament at Diamante Golf Course in Hot Springs Village. 

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE – Benton sophomore Paxton Lane would win the day at a Fountain Lake Tournament at Diamante Country Club in Hot Springs Village this past Tuesday, but the Benton Panthers would settle for third as a team. Lane shot a 5-under 67 to edge Lakeside’s Will Gordon’s 3-under 69, but it was the Rams taking the team title shooting a 298. Host Fountain Lake took second with a 311, while Benton was third with a 320 and Morrilton fourth with a 342. 

FINLEY VAN HOOK

Benton junior Finley VanHook putts on a green at Longhills Golf Course Thursday in Benton. On Tuesday in Hot Springs Village, VanHook led the Lady Panthers with a 103. 

 

