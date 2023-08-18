HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE – Benton sophomore Paxton Lane would win the day at a Fountain Lake Tournament at Diamante Country Club in Hot Springs Village this past Tuesday, but the Benton Panthers would settle for third as a team. Lane shot a 5-under 67 to edge Lakeside’s Will Gordon’s 3-under 69, but it was the Rams taking the team title shooting a 298. Host Fountain Lake took second with a 311, while Benton was third with a 320 and Morrilton fourth with a 342.
Lane great again, Benton settles for 3rd
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Lane great again, Benton settles for 3rd
- Winkel named chair of the Arkansas Water Young Professionals Network
- Saline County officials complete High Performance Leadership Academy
- Dick Mooney honored by city, state officials on 100th Birthday
- Police: Bryant High School student arrested after loaded handgun found in vehicle
- Composer Bernstein's children defend Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose after 'Maestro' is criticized
- Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
- Hornets handle Bruins in benefit
Most Popular
Articles
- Smith-Caldwell Drug Store closes doors; business sold to Walgreens
- SCSO reports death of K9 Cain
- Benton prepares for biggest Amplify Fest yet
- Donnie Burks honored by BAMM for decades of work
- UPDATE: Man charged in connection with Angie Grant Elementary incident
- Under the Lights
- Local card shop hosts collectibles show at Benton Event Center
- Family files federal lawsuit against Saline County officials following 2022 death on I-30
- Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Benton
- Police: Bryant High School student arrested after loaded handgun found in vehicle