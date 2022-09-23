The Benton Panthers are the 5A South Conference champions, winning the title by 10 strokes at Hot Springs Country Club Wednesday and advancing them to the 5A State Tournament in two weeks at Hurricane Golf and Country Club in Bryant. The Lady Panthers also qualified for state, starting Monday in Russellville, taking a third-place finish on Wednesday.
Benton freshman phenom Paxton Lane led the Panthers once again, tying a varsity career-low of 5-under 67, but just missing out on medalist honors to Lakeside sophomore Will Gordon, who shot a 6-under 66. Lane was one of four Panthers earning All-Conference.
“It was pretty fun watching those two guys battle it out,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said of Lane and Gordon. “They were both 6-under going on (hole) 17. Paxton had an 8-foot birdie putt and just burned the lip of the cup and run it by about 2 feet. And then he lipped out his par putt. That was his only blemish of the whole day. He was flawless to that point. He didn’t have a bogey the whole day until then.”
Lane would shoot a 68 in his fourth match of the season at Hot Springs Country Club, with 17 giving him issues then, too.
“It seems like No. 17 is his nemesis because the last time we played there he shot a 68 and the only bogey he had was 17 again,” Balisterri said. “You hate to see somebody lose in that situation, but he played phenomenal.
“The kid from Lakeside made two eagles and at one point he was 5-under (Lane was 1-under at the time). For a kid to battle back all the way to get to 6-under, all birdies, that’s phenomenal. They’re both young. That kid is a 10th-grader and Paxton is a freshman. They were just throwing darts at the pins. It was really cool.”
The Panthers shot a 301 to win it Wednesday, 10 strokes better than Lakeside’s 311. El Dorado shot a 317 to advance to state, too, with Lake Hamilton (360), White Hall (374), Sheridan (388) and Texarkana (412) rounding out the scoring.
The Panthers won by 10 strokes despite not playing as well as they can.
“Paxton doing what he did helped our team so much because we didn’t play our best golf,” the Coach said. “It turned those 80s into 75, 76s.”
Sophomore Elias Payne (AC) had another excellent outing, shooting a 2-over 74, with No. 17 also giving him issues.
“Elias played one bad hole all day,” Balisterri said. “He had a double-bogey on 17 and ended up 2-over. Elias is just an athlete. He doesn’t get rattled, stays calm and he has been consistent all year long.”
Benton senior Eli Cowden (AC) and sophomore Mason McDaniel (AC) both shot 80s to round out the Panthers scoring. McDaniel was 6-over after seven holes, but “held it together,” per Balisterri, for his 8-over on the day.
Sophomore Maddox Davis shot an 86, though he took some risks on the final hole and missed, shooting a 9 to inflate his score. He also had nine 3-putts on the day, not doing himself any favors.
“We won by 10 strokes,” Balisterri said. “Even if we would have had to take Maddox’s score, we still would have won. It’s good when everybody on your team contributes. We feel like we could have played better, but when you have a guy shooting in the 60s and low 70s, it gives everybody else a little breathing room.”
The Panthers will have a home-course advantage when state is held at Hurricane the week of Oct. 3. In four matches there this season, the Panthers have averaged a 299.
“We’ve played really good there all year,” Balisterri said. “Hopefully we’ll got out there and all five guys will play the round of their life and good things will happen for us.”
The Panthers have competition, though. Probably the favorite with their 301 at conference on Wednesday, they still have to watch out for Lakeside and El Dorado, as well as Van Buren (306 in the West) and Little Rock Christian (308 in Central).
“Those four teams … we’re going to have to play good,” Balisterri said. “We can’t play average. We’re going to have to play good to win the state championship. That’s what you’re supposed to do.”
The Lady Panthers just missed out on a runner-up finish Wednesday. With Lakeside running away with the title with a 236, with medalist Hope Walthall (El Dorado) shooting a 5-under 67, El Dorado took second with a 283, with Benton coming in with a 284. Lake Hamilton (352) and Sheridan (362) rounded out the scoring.
Benton sophomore Finley Vanhook earned All-Conference honors, leading the Lady Panthers with an 89, with freshman Dillon Adams shooting a career-low 92. Sophomore Bel Butler rounded out Benton’s scoring with a 103, with sophomore Addison Glaze shooting a 105.
“I was super proud of the girls,” Balisterri said. “They’ve come a long ways and Bel didn’t play her best. Hopefully she can go into state … if we can have one score in the 80s and two in the 90s, I think we’ll finish in the top five.”
Though Balisterri doesn’t see a state title for the Lady Panthers, their youth and improvement this season bodes well for the future.
“Lakeside, Russellville has a real good team, so does Mountain Home,” the Coach said. “It’s going to be really fun watching those girls battle it out. They’re all 10th-graders so there’s a lot of improvement we can make in the next couple of years and maybe we can be one of the team’s fighting for the opportunity to win a state championship.”