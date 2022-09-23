BENTON SOUTH CHAMPS

Benton golf Coach Mark Balisterri holds up the 5A South Conference championship plaque Wednesday at Hot Springs Country Club. The Panthers took the top spot, shooting a 301, 10 shots better than the runner-up. From left is Eli Cowden, Maddox Davis, Paxton Lane, Balisterri, Elias Payne, Mason McDaniel and Joe Duke.

The Benton Panthers are the 5A South Conference champions, winning the title by 10 strokes at Hot Springs Country Club Wednesday and advancing them to the 5A State Tournament in two weeks at Hurricane Golf and Country Club in Bryant. The Lady Panthers also qualified for state, starting Monday in Russellville, taking a third-place finish on Wednesday.