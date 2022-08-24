PAXTON LANE

Benton freshman Paxton Lane tees off in a match earlier this season. Lane shot a career-low 5-under 67 at the Benton Invitational Tuesday at Hurricane Golf & Country Club.

It’s hard to believe the Benton Panthers golf team could shoot better than their 293 at Longhills a couple weeks ago, but they did just that at the Benton Invitational Tuesday at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant. The Panthers shot a 290 to win the match, while Benton freshman phenom Paxton Lane keeps shooting better, too. Lane, opening his varsity career with an even-par 72, has shot lower in each of his next four rounds, including a career-low 5-under 67 Tuesday to lead all golfers.