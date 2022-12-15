GRACIE HILL

Bauxite senior Gracie Hill takes a shot in a 55-52 loss to Clinton on the road this past Tuesday. Hill scored 10 points on Tuesday.

A solid start on the road Friday would not last as the Bauxite Lady Miners were edged in 5-4A Conference play in Clinton. Despite a big third quarter by Bauxite, the Lady Jackets would come back to claim a 55-52 league victory.

Tags

Recommended for you