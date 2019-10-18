The Bauxite Miners (5-1, 3-0) stayed at the top of the 7-4A standings following Week 6’s 28-7 win over rival Harmony Grove as they captured their second straight Saline River Showdown crown.
The Miners used a stellar ground attack in the process, with quarterback Conner Stacy leading the charge with 15 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns. However, the quarterback would be picked off three times in the first half as he completed only three passes for 26 yards in the game.
This week, Bauxite heads to Fountain Lake (1-5, 0-3) to battle the Cobras in more conference action.
The Cobras are coming off their third straight loss after falling to Arkadelphia 40-8 in Week 6. Fountain Lake is allowing an average of 43 points per loss while scoring only 56 total points in losses this season. Its only win came in Week 3 over Dover, 56-0.
Also a predominantly running team, the Cobras have rushed for 1,118 yards and 12 touchdowns on 255 carries thus far.
Five Cobras have gone over the 100-yard mark with junior Owen Barthel leading the charge with 313 yards and two scores on 64 carries.
Steven DeArmon followed with 235 yards on 56 carries.
For Bauxite, the Miners are a game ahead of the field in the 7-4A, leading Robinson, Arkadelphia, Malvern and Nashville, which all sit at 2-1 in league play. Bauxite has also won five straight after dropping its season-opener to Covington, Tennessee, on the road.
Kickoff for Friday’s tilt is set for 7 p.m.