ALYSSA HOUSTON PITCHING

Benton’s Alyssa Houston throws a pitch in the 5A State Tournament championship game this past May in Conway.  Houston set two state records in her Lady Panthers career in helping Benton to three straight state titles. 

To say Benton Lady Panther athlete Alyssa Houston has made an impact in her career would be a gross understatement. Houston, who graduated from Benton this past May with a full ride to Stanford University, was named the Arkansas Softball Gatorade Player of the Year her junior and senior seasons and was recently named to the MaxPreps All-America First Team. Not only that, Houston is also a two-time Arkansas All Preps Player of the Year, Female Player of the Year, SBLive Player of the Year, Harold Gwatney Player of the Year and three-time All-State selection. 

ALYSSA HOUSTON MUG
ALYSSA HOUSTON STATE RECORDS
ALYSSA HOUSTON BATTING

Benton’s Alyssa Houston bats in the 5A State Tournament championship game this past May, earning state tournament MVP for the second straight season and cementing herself in the top 10 of the state record book in 25 categories. 
ALYSSA HOUSTON CAREER SOFTBALL