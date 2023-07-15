To say Benton Lady Panther athlete Alyssa Houston has made an impact in her career would be a gross understatement. Houston, who graduated from Benton this past May with a full ride to Stanford University, was named the Arkansas Softball Gatorade Player of the Year her junior and senior seasons and was recently named to the MaxPreps All-America First Team. Not only that, Houston is also a two-time Arkansas All Preps Player of the Year, Female Player of the Year, SBLive Player of the Year, Harold Gwatney Player of the Year and three-time All-State selection.
With all the honors, Houston was obviously integral in helping the Lady Panthers to three straight state championships, which included a state record 67-game win streak. With Houston on the field, Benton went 95-5.
Houston would notch a couple state records of her own as she broke the season saves record with five in 2022, while also tying Shelby Wise’s .079 batting average against the same season. Houston broke Wise’s and her own batting average against this past season, posting an .067 BAA in 2023. Houston leaves Benton in the top 10 in the state record book in 25 categories, 13 in pitching and 12 in batting.
“The statistics are unreal,” Benton softball Coach Heidi Cox said. “The stats are crazy. She just dominated the game, but the way she was built, character-wise … she knew she just had to do a part. She knew her role. She went out there and stayed focused, did her part and knew her teammates were going to help her. Her mindset, you never heard her walk around going, ‘I’m the best player.’
“What a career. I can’t wait to see what she does in college. She’s going to continue to develop as an athlete. The weight and nutrition program they’re (Stanford) going to be able to put her on to help her even more and her strength, good gosh. It’s going to be awesome to watch.”
Houston turned out to be the best player in the state the past two seasons and saved her best for last as she batted .687 (3rd all-time in Arkansas) with 57 hits (8th), 29 runs, 52 RBIs (T-4th), 13 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs (T-5th) her senior season, adding a 1.301 slugging percentage (4th). For her Lady Panther career, she hit .510 (3rd) with 126 hits, 89 runs, 124 RBIs (8th), 19 doubles, five triples and 36 home runs (5th), adding a 1.057 slugging (3rd), while also garnering top 10 state numbers in other seasons.
In the circle her senior season, Houston went 18-3 with an 0.48 ERA (8th), giving up just 24 hits and 23 walks in 110.2 innings pitched while striking out 253 batters with that state record .067 batting average against. She threw six no-hitters in her final year, including a perfect game against Sheridan in the 5A South Conference finale. She also ran off a streak of 40 consecutive hitless innings and did not allow a run in her final 47 innings pitched, including her complete-game shutout over Greene County Tech in which she earned state MVP honors for the second straight season.
For her career, Houston went 40-3 with an 0.54 ERA, striking out 554 batters (9th) in 259.1 innings pitched, which was a 2.1 strikeout-per-inning ratio. It was 2.3 her senior year.
While her name will be seen throughout the softball record book, those numbers could have been even better. But, Houston was not the only Lady Panther with tons of talent in the circle as she was part of a pitching trio of Elana Scott and Tuesday Melton her sophomore and junior seasons which shared innings.
“I sit here and think about it now that they’re all gone, and I’m like, ‘holy cow, all three of them were on the same team at the same time,” Cox exclaimed. “Talk about some combinations. We didn’t have to just use one pitcher. That was an excellent trio.
“We’ve just been fortunate we didn’t have to use her (Houston) and what she could have done. I sit here and think about it sometimes because some people argue, ‘Well so and so’s stats are better than hers,’ and I’m thinking the caliber of teams we played and pitched her when I needed to. In some of the conference games where we were (leading by a lot), I pulled her out for safety issues (for the other team). I could of left her in there and hit home runs, but who does that. If that was the purpose of playing her, then I was doing it all wrong.”
Another factor that kept Houston’s numbers from being even more out of this world was COVID. Houston missed out on her freshman season, and possibly another state championship, in 2020.
“How crazy is that? She missed her 2020 year,” Cox explained. “We had two seniors in that senior class and one of them had played the year before with us that was actually in the lineup. She (Houston) was going to be built into that lineup, there’s no doubt. Just imagine the numbers she would have put up then, too.”
Not only was Houston excellent during the season, she was even better in the state tournament. Houston did not allow a run in 10 tourney appearances, going 6-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 44.1 innings. She gave up just five hits and 10 walks in the span, striking out 82. At the plate in 12 state tourney games, Houston hit .555 (20 of 36) with eight runs, four home runs, four doubles, seven walks and 12 RBIs. In three state championship games, Houston hit .625 (5 for 8) with a double, two homers, three walks and three RBIs. Pitching, she was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, giving up three hits and three walks in 12 innings, striking out 23. Melton took the win in the circle and MVP in 2021.
Houston, Scott and Melton also helped the Lady Panthers break the state record in opponent’s batting average in 2021 and 2022. Fayetteville held the record with a .127 in 2009 before the trio posted a .118 in 2021 and .096 in 2022 to go along with their record 67-game win streak, beginning when Benton won its last game of the COVID-shortened season and going undefeated in 2021 (31-0) and 2022 (32-0) before falling in the fourth game of the 2023 season to Bryant, the 6A state champs.
While her softball honors and statistics speak for itself, Houston was pretty good at basketball, too, also garnering three All-State seasons while scoring 1,289 points and pulling down 820 rebounds in her career, averaging a 15.9 PPG and 10.1 RPG double-double.
“It was fun to watch her play basketball, too,” Cox said. “It was so cool to watch her control that court. All the kids respected her. She wasn’t one that tried to score every time she got the ball in her hand. She wasn’t selfish. It’s been a fun run.”