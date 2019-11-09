The Bryant Hornets (10-0, 7-0) completed its historic regular-season run Friday, defeating Conway 42-7 to stay perfect in the 7A Central — claiming the conference crown outright and also earning the No. 1 seed throughout the 7A playoffs.
The conference championship is the first for Big Blue since 2013.
"We have played well on the road this year — every time," said Head Coach Buck James. "When our defense started playing well, then our offense got some momentum and put some points on the board in consecutive series. We started clicking. When we do that we are pretty special.
To add icing on the cake, junior quarterback Austin Ledbetter rewrote the record books himself, throwing six touchdown passes to set a new single-game mark for the program.
Ledbetter finished his night completing 31 of 40 attempts for 396 yards and the six scores — all season highs for the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball commit.
