GLEN ROSE — To ignite another electrifying rivalry bout, two of the area’s heavyweight football programs collided to showcase an intense nonconference showdown for Week 1 of Arkansas High School football competition. The Malvern Leopards continued its unbeaten season, displaying a star-studded performance of excellence to top rival Glen Rose Beavers 58-20 Friday night at Beaver Stadium.
The Leopards brought out a productive performance from a collective effort of pure execution offensively and defensively against the powerhouse 3A Beavers. Malvern’s star quarterback Cedric “Ced” Simmons collected a five-touchdown night—while his other dynamic playmaker Jalen Dupree ignited a three touchdown night to lead the Leopards to their huge rivalry victory.
The Beavers kept themselves in the contest early by their star running back and workhorse Heath Ballance to lead their ground attack throughout the 48-minute contest.
The Leopards struck first while in the first period off Simmons’ QB keeper into the end zone at the 3:08 mark with the point-after good by Osiel Martinez—giving Malvern its 7-0 lead.
The Beavers charged back with quarterback Rein Bland launching a few first-down pass receptions—then Carson Dhane busted across the goal line for the Beaver touchdown with 24.8 seconds left in the opening quarter. Defensively, Ty Hood came up big with a fumble recovery to build more momentum for the Beavers—ending first period play knotted 7-7.
In the second quarter, Ballance lifted the Beavers momentum by soaring for his touchdown run to give Glen Rose its first lead of the contest at the 11:43 mark—leading Malvern 14-7. But, the Leopards star playmaking ability took over with the D-I quarterback Simmons going in to cruise control and ran for two touchdowns on the ground, then launching a TD pass reception to Dupree. At halftime, Malvern led Glen Rose 26-14. Midway in the second, defensively Charley Reasons snatched an interception to spark the Beaver defense against Malvern.
In the second half, the Leopards continued to shine more with their other playmakers coming up big to increase the margin to a 46-14 advantage down to the 4:41 mark in the third quarter. Dupree showcased back-to-back explosive touchdown runs—while Simmons completed a touchdown pass reception to Kealen Juniel that pushed the Leopard lead to a 32-point advantage. The Beavers may have been down, but they journeyed back to create one final scoring drive from Lane Franks punching one across the goal line at the 1:26 mark—cutting their defeat to trail 46-20. In the final minute of the third, the Leopards Dante Cagle turned on his jets and dashed to the end zone for a touchdown run that put Malvern in total command, 52-20, to end third quarter play. Defensively, the Leopards’ Ethan Martin created a game-changing play with an interception.
In the fourth, the Leopards defense came up huge with Dyelon Caradine making an interception at the 10:09 mark to give Malvern back possession. The Leopards executed one more scoring drive with Cagle flashing toward the end zone from Malvern’s own 26-yard line to score the final touchdown of the contest—with Malvern leading 59-20. Cagle put the game away with an interception at the 3:17 mark and the Leopards celebrated victorious to earn their bragging rights against rival Glen Rose in their rivalry showdown for 2022.
Malvern racked up 632 total yards of offense. Simmons went for 8-of-12 passing for 207 yards for two TDs. On the ground, Simmons had 11 carries for 62 yards and three TDs.
Dupree led the rushing attack with 13 carries for 234 yards rushing and two TDs. Cagle had two carries for two TDs and Ben Rock had 6 yards rushing. For receiving, Dupree had four receptions for 117 yards and a TD; Caradine had two receptions for 49 yards. Cagle had a catch for 24 yards and Juniel had a reception for 17 yards and a TD.
Glen Rose racked up 179 yards passing and 202 yards rushing for 381 total yards of offense.
Malvern football Head Coach JD Plumlee now has won four consecutive meetings against the veteran Glen Rose Beaver head football Coach Mark Kehner during their nonconference rivalry outings on the gridiron.
The Leopards will return to action next week for their home opener hosting the Hot Springs Lakeside Rams at Claude Mann Stadium on David Alpe Field. The Beavers will take next week off and regroup and be ready to bring the aggression to Beaver Stadium hosting Fordyce Sept.16.