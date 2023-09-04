MALVERN — The top-ranked and defending 4A state champion Malvern Leopards celebrated a huge and challenging home-opening victory Friday after securing a 44-13 win against in-county rival and 3A powerhouse Glen Rose Beavers at Leopard Stadium on David Alpe Field.
After a close first quarter bout, the Leopards defense really pulled away, as well as the Beavers defensive unit to make the first half a very interesting matchup.
But, in the end, it was the stellar offensive threat from the Leopards execution led by the baddest man on the gridiron—Division I standout running back Jalen Dupree igniting three end zone trips, followed by teammate D-I prospect Dyelon Caradine making two big-time touchdown receptions thrown by sophomore quarterback Bishop Allen to propel Malvern’s offensive attack.
The Leopards racked up 566 total yards of offense while the Beavers ignited 337 total yards offensively.
Malvern football Head Coach JD Plumlee stated how proud he was of the Leopards execution. Although Malvern pulled away victorious, Plumlee was more pleased by the Leopard defense.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Plumlee said. “It was a great win against a good and well-coached Glen Rose team. Coach [Steven] Kehner does a great job with them.
“I was really proud of our guys for staying in it. We challenged our defense this week and our guys came up with three big plays defensively—we made adjustments at halftime and they came up with some key turnovers,” Plumlee said.
The Leopards struck first with Allen completing a bullet 31-yard touchdown pass to Caradine at the 6:23 mark with Osiel Martinez making the PAT to give Malvern its 7-0 lead. Glen Rose was held scoreless in the first half, but made key first down plays in their offensive execution from quarterback Rein Bland and the dynamic running back Heath Ballance, both igniting first-down drives.
Malvern’s defense stood intact as Caradine picked off a pass for an interception in the first period. In the second quarter, Dupree soared into the end zone on a 7-yard TD run at the 8:55 mark—with the PAT good by Martinez to give Malvern a two touchdown lead at 14-0.
With the clock ticking down before halftime and under a minute to play, Malvern’s defense came up big again. Angel Perez intercepted a pass with 31.9 seconds that led to another scoring drive for the 4A defending champion Leopards. This time Allen completed a 49-yard touchdown pass reception to Caradine to give Malvern a 21-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Beavers execution came alive and senior quarterback Bland scored on a 21-yard QB keeper to put Glen Rose on the scoreboard at the 10:18 mark in the third quarter. Dossen Jackson made the PAT and the Beavers trailed Malvern 21-7. While the Beavers cut their deficit, the Leopards journeyed right back as Dupree scored on a 13-yard TD run at the 5:56 mark. Martinez’s PAT was successful and the Leopards led Glen Rose 28-7. More Malvern defense kept sparking as Tristan Miles snatched the pigskin for an interception at the 5:03 mark. This set up a 29-yard field goal by Martinez and the Leopards led Glen Rose 31-7.
With under a minute to play in the third quarter, Dupree powered his way on a 51-yard touchdown run with 52.7 seconds to give Malvern a 38-7 lead after three periods of play. With Malvern in full control, the Beavers didn’t stop fighting as Ballance scored Glen Rose’s second touchdown of the night from 32 yards out at the 11:14 mark. Malvern led Glen Rose 38-13.
Just before the game concluded, Malvern sparked for one more scoring drive, which came at the 1:23 mark and super sophomore running back Tavien Clegg scored on a 49-yard touchdown run.
Allen completed 9-of-18 passes for 197 yards and 2 TDs. Dupree finished with 25 carries for 237 yards rushing and 3 TDs—also breaking Malvern’s all-time touchdown record. Clegg had 14 carries for 138 yards rushing and 1 TD.
Caradine led Malvern with five receptions for 139 yards and 2 TDs—Kealen Juniel had two catches for 22 yards receiving and Ethan Martin had two receptions for 36.
Malvern finished with 369 yards rushing and 197 yard passing—Glen Rose racked up 250 yards rushing and 87 passing.
Malvern now 1-1 on the season, will return to action next week on the road to square off against Lakeside in Hot Springs. Plumlee hopes the Leopards can continue to build off this big rivalry win and polish up on a few mishaps to be prepared to battle the Rams.
“We still have to clean up some mistakes and correct them as we prepare to face Lakeside,” he said. “They’re a great opponent and we look to get after them,” Plumlee said.
The Beavers, 0-2, will take time to regroup with a bye week and return to the gridiron to face Fordyce on the road for Week 3.