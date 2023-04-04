Harmony Grove senior Adam Burke, 25, takes a cut in a 5-3 loss to the Bismarck Lions Thursday to open 7-3A Conference play in Haskell. The Cardinals move to 5-8 overall, 0-1 in conference play, with Bismarck going to 6-1, 1-0. The Cards are back at it on Monday, hosting Prescott in league action.
HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals found themselves behind the 8-ball early Thursday as they welcomed Bismarck to town to open 7-3A Conference action.
Bismarck would take an early 2-0 lead in the first and never look back as the Lions captured the 5-3 win over the Cardinals.
The Lions loaded the bases up in the first frame with the first three hitters of the game thanks to a single, walk and a hit batter.
Back-to-back groundouts would lead to the early advantage as a run scored on each.
With a runner on and one out, Harmony Grove would answer slightly as Dax Hammett smashed a solo home run to centerfield to cut Bismarck’s lead to 2-1. Adam Hughes was caught stealing during the at-bat.
Eighteen straight outs would follow for both teams combined before Bismarck added on in the top of the fifth.
The Lions were gifted two straight walks to start the frame before using a sacrifice bunt to get runners on second and third with one out.
A sac fly later in the inning would make it 3-1 Lions before a single, walk and a single scoring two made it 5-1.
The Cardinals would answer with two in the bottom half of the fifth as Isaac Patterson and Lane Richardson drove home both runs.
A double play would plague the Cardinals in the sixth before the home team went three-and-out in the seventh to end the contest.
Harmony Grove mustered four hits in the loss with Hammett collecting two knocks, a run and an RBI for the Cardinals.
Peyton Potter hurled 4.2 innings of work, allowing five runs on two hits. He also walked four and struck out two.
Patterson logged the remaining 2.1 while allowing only a hit with three strikeouts and a walk.
Harmony Grove moves to 5-7 overall on the season, 0-1 in league action and will be back on the diamond Monday at home against Prescott. Opening pitch is set for 5 p.m.