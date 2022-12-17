RJ NEWTON

Bryant sophomore RJ Newton, 3, drives in a game earlier this season. The Hornets will try to make it eight Saline County Shootout wins over their rival Benton Panthers tonight at Benton Arena. 

BENTON – The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets would sweep their rival Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers last season, with the Lady Hornets claiming a 51-47 victory over the Lady Panthers, and the Hornets holding on to a 63-56 victory over the Panthers. Both teams will continue the Saline County Shootout today, with the Lady Panthers hosting the Lady Hornets at 6 p.m., and the Benton and Bryant boys to follow at Benton Arena. 

ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston, 32, puts up a shot in a win over El Dorado this past Tuesday at Benton Arena. The Lady Panthers host their rival Bryant Lady Hornets in the Saline County Shootout today with tipoff at 6 p.m. at Benton Arena. 