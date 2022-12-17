Benton senior Alyssa Houston, 32, puts up a shot in a win over El Dorado this past Tuesday at Benton Arena. The Lady Panthers host their rival Bryant Lady Hornets in the Saline County Shootout today with tipoff at 6 p.m. at Benton Arena.
BENTON – The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets would sweep their rival Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers last season, with the Lady Hornets claiming a 51-47 victory over the Lady Panthers, and the Hornets holding on to a 63-56 victory over the Panthers. Both teams will continue the Saline County Shootout today, with the Lady Panthers hosting the Lady Hornets at 6 p.m., and the Benton and Bryant boys to follow at Benton Arena.
For the SCS series, the Hornets lead the Panthers 7-2 since the 2013-14 season, with Benton taking the first two contests before Bryant won the past seven. Bryant has bested Benton in scoring average these last nine seasons 55.7 - 49.9.
The Hornets (7-2, 0-0) bring a balanced scoring squad to Benton today with senior 6-5 post player Darren Wallace leading the way at 11.8. Sophomore Elem Shelby has shown he can score with a 9.1 average, while sophomore Cedric Jones Jr. leads the squad in assists coming in third at 8.7 points per game. Freshman RJ Young scores 7.4 per game and has been a beast on the boards, putting up several double-doubles.
For the Panthers (5-3, 1-0 in 5A South), sophomore 6-9 4-star recruit and transfer from Marion, Terrion Burgess, leads Saline County in scoring at a 26.1 clip, including 44 points in his season debut with the Panthers. Senior Jonathan Bell is The Saline Courier Athlete of the Week after averaging 24.5 points per game, including a career-high 30, and for the season averages 18.0 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists per game.
Junior Carter Hedden (5.6 PPG), senior Tyre Jemerson (4.8), senior Kyle Payne, sophomore AD Gray (2.4) and junior Jamison Lewis (2.2) have provided solid role play this season.
The Lady Hornets and Lady Panthers series is much closer with Bryant holding a 5-4 advantage over Benton, outscoring the Lady Panthers 44.8 - 41.3 in that span. Benton last beat Bryant in the 2020-21 season, winning 53-47 in overtime.
The Lady Panthers (8-2, 1-0) are hot of late and bring a six-game win streak against their rival Lady Hornets. Two-time senior All-State double-double machine Alyssa Houston leads Benton with a 19.3 scoring average, a career-high, adding an impressive 9.9 rebounds per contest. Houston recently surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in basketball and is also an All-State softball player and Gatorade Player of the Year, committing to Stanford to play softball.
Senior Madison McIntire has come on of late and has averaged 15.5 points during the six-game win streak, including bringing down a good number of rebounds. McIntire averages 12.4 points on the season. Senior point guard Zayyah Bufford has picked up her play this season, too, coming in with a 8.5 scoring average and facilitating the Lady Panthers. Senior Addison Davis averages 2.7 and junior Ashley Wallace 2.4 points per game. Senior Presley Chism, averaging 7.3 points in three games this season, has missed the past seven games due to injury and is out until early January.
The Lady Hornets (5-3, 0-0) started the season hot, winning their first four games, but have since lost 3 of 4, including their past two, close defeats to Morrilton and Sylvan Hills.
Like their boys’ counterparts, the Lady Hornets bring a balanced scoring team to Benton, too. Junior point guard Brilynn Findley leads the way with a 13.0 scoring average, putting up a career-high 23 her last contest. Senior forward Lauren Lain is second at 11.3, with four other Lady Hornets scoring between 7.1 and 6.0 points per game in senior Emileigh Muse (7.1), senior Jayla Knight (7.1), sophomore Austyn Oholendt (6.7) and senior Natalie Edmonson (6.0). Sophomore Skylar Percy gets good minutes, averaging 3.9 per game.
The Saline County Shootout begins today with the Lady Panthers hosting the Lady Hornets at 6 p.m. at Benton Arena. The Panthers and Hornets will follow.