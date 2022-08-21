JACK WOOLBRIGHT

Benton senior quarterback Jack Woolbright throws a pass in a 35-10 loss to Little Rock Christian in a benefit game Friday in Little Rock.

It was a tough unofficial start to the season for the Benton Panthers football team Friday night in a benefit game in Little Rock. Facing the Little Rock Christian Warriors, the Panthers committed four turnovers on offense and gave up 35 points in the first half of a 35-10 loss to the Warriors. It was a two-quarter scrimmage for the first-team players, with mostly second and third team in the second half.