It was a tough unofficial start to the season for the Benton Panthers football team Friday night in a benefit game in Little Rock. Facing the Little Rock Christian Warriors, the Panthers committed four turnovers on offense and gave up 35 points in the first half of a 35-10 loss to the Warriors. It was a two-quarter scrimmage for the first-team players, with mostly second and third team in the second half.
“We did not play well,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “Offensively, defensively, our special teams was dead. We didn’t get personnel on like we needed to, mishandled two bad snaps on punts and just didn’t take care of the football. Just didn’t execute really well. You expect some hiccups like that the first game out and everything, but I just thought it would be a little cleaner than we were.”
The Panthers, last year’s 6A West Conference champions, would go three-and-out on its opening drive, and despite a big play putting the Warriors in Benton territory, the Panthers would force a turnover to get it back.
Another three-and-out for Benton gave it back to the Warriors and the Panthers would force a third-and-14 on LRC. But, junior quarterback Walker White competed a 46-yarder before hitting Cade Bowman for a 14-yard touchdown and 7-0 Warriors lead.
The Panthers responded with a solid drive behind Benton junior transfer quarterback Gary Rideout to the LRC 23-yard line, but a tipped ball resulted in an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown and 14-0 Warrior lead.
Panther sophomore O’Marcus King ran for 11 yards on the first play of the next drive, but Rideout would get picked off again with a 30-yard return putting it at the Panther 21, but Benton would get it back when senior Perverious Perkins picked off a White pass in the end zone. Perkins would also have a nice pass defense in the second quarter to prevent another TD.
“Perverious Perkins is the bright spot on the back end of our defense,” Harris said. “He stepped up and he’s very capable of that. He’s athletic, tall and long. He made a heck of a play on a really well-thrown ball, and then he made a play at the other end zone to break a ball up. He was physical in the run game. I’m excited with what he did, we just got to get some guys to help him out back there.”
Benton, though, would go three-and-out and the Warriors took advantage with a five-play, 44-yard drive resulting in a 1-yard TD run and 21-0 lead after one quarter.
The Panthers put together a nice drive behind junior Cline Hooten’s 4-of-5 passing, three receptions going to senior receiver Drake Womack, with junior Chris Barnard capping a 10-play, 61-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run, with sophomore kicker Garrett Honeycutt’s point-after making it a 21-7 Panther deficit.
Benton forced a fumble on the Warriors next drive, but would give it right back when senior Jack Woolbright didn’t handle a shotgun snap for Benton’s third turnover. It did not take long for LRC to get on the board again, scoring on a 34-yard TD run for the 28-7 lead.
The two teams traded punts and Benton turned it over for the fourth time when Hooten’s pass hit the referee in the middle and was picked off for a 65-yard interception return for a TD.
Woolbright commanded a nice 13-play, 58-yard drive, completing 7 of 9 passes with Honeycutt hitting a 29-yard field goal to set the 35-10 final.
With every Benton quarterback committing at least one turnover, though, the QB competition did not get any clearer for Harris and the Panthers. In the first half, Woolbright completed 7 of 9 for 44 yards, running three times for 5 yards and a fumble. Hooten was 4 of 9 for 56 yards and a pick, with Rideout 3 for 10 for 16 yards and two interceptions. Rideout also ran twice for 13 yards.
“Not really,” Harris said of having a better idea on his starter for Saturday’s Salt Bowl. “We didn’t leave the athletic complex until after midnight, and that was the big topic of conversation. We don’t know where we’re at there. One day, one of them has a good day, the next day another, and (Friday) night all three had turnovers, two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
“Jack has been the guy getting (third-team) reps all summer and camp, and he came in, had some mistakes, but played well, better than he’s been playing. That’s kind of where we’re at, still. We have to figure something out, though. One has to step up and take the lead and we’re struggling with that right now.”
With Arkansas Razorbacks commit and Lakeside transfer Braylen Russell sitting out due to nagging, yet not serious, bumps and bruises, King led the way on the ground with eight carries for 34 yards in the first half. Barnard ran six times for 16 yards and a TD.
“He’s been battling a little bit of a turf toe injury he’s had this summer,” Harris said of Russell. “The last three weeks or so we’ve backed off him a lot. He practiced all last week, we just didn’t feel comfortable putting him out there. We know what Braylen can do. He adds an extra dimension to our team that a lot of teams are not going to have.”
The Benton offensive line had its struggles, too.
“Our offensive line has to get more consistent,” Harris said. “Some guys up front just didn’t have our eyes right, or something, and miss a block. We’ve got some things to be corrected, but that’s what a scrimmage is for.”
Not that the Warriors are slouches, finishing 10-3 overall last year and falling in the 5A semifinals.
“They’re good,” Harris said. “They’re good on offense and defense. Their linebacker corps are really good and have two defensive ends that played well. We’re going to have to have an answer for that. Their quarterback (White) is really talented, if not the best in the state.”
Womack had four catches for 27 yards in the first half, with senior Donovan Pearson three for 12 and senior Logan Owen two for 40. Sophomore Maddox Davis added two catches for 26 yards.
The Panthers officially start the season on Saturday, facing rival Bryant Hornets at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is 7 p.m.