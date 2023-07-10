Former Bauxite Miners All-Stater Ben Madison is moving up. Previously playing for the Eugene Emeralds, a Class High-A squad in the San Francisco Giants organization, Madison was promoted to Class AA Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday, June 30.
Madison earns promotion to AA
