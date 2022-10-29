NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Hornets entered Week 9 with a lot on the line.
Facing a trip to rival North Little Rock, the Hornets packed a 49-game winning streak against Arkansas teams in the bag, along with a perfect 7-0 record this season.
Having defeated North Little Rock the previous six times, including three state championship games, the four-time defending champion Hornets started slow but rebounded well, ending the night with a 45-14 thumping of the Wildcats.
For Bryant, the milestone win comes against the last instate team to defeat the Hornets.
“I think they have a very good football team. I have said it all along,” said Head Coach Buck James. “They are very good defensively. I thought our kids did a great job of staying in there chopping the wood until we found a way to start imposing our will on them.”
Bryant began with the ball, but quickly relied on its defense after a quick three-and-out.
North Little Rock, though, would make things look easy, going 76 yards on nine plays as quarterback Malachi Gober found Zane Robinson for the 24-yard score.
North Little Rock would lead 7-0 with 8:19 left in the opening quarter.
The Hornets would at least answer their next series, adding a 26-yard field goal off the boot of Stephen Fuller. Bryant still trailed 7-3 with 2:41 left in the quarter.
Both defenses kicked things into high gear for much of the rest of the half. After two punts from the Wildcats and the first of four interceptions from Bryant’s Jordan Walker, the Hornets would be back in business.
Starting at their own 1, the Hornets embarked on a major 99-yard scoring drive. The series was helped along nicely by a 48- and 34-yard completions from Walker to Mytorian Singleton. Walker ended the drive with a 3-yard TD pass to Karter Ratliff. Bryant would lead 10-7.
With North Little Rock unable to get anything going on offense, the Hornets would continue to drive the field.
Despite a second interception from Jordan in the half, Bryant held strong and was able to add another TD to the board, this one to cap a 91-yard drive.
After a big 59-yard run from Chris Gannaway, Walker would hook up with Singleton from 35 to lead the Wildcats 17-7.
“That broke the game open,” James said. “That was the difference in the ball game. We need that out of Chris. He put his foot down and had a big run and a big game.”
The score would stay unchanged into the half.
Beginning the second half with the ball, Bryant would see back-to-back cringe-worthy drives as both ended in interceptions from Walker.
Fortunately, Bryant would not give up any points on any of the turnovers to this point.
“That’s how you win championships,” James said. “Defense always shows up. It gave us a chance to make a few mistakes, and then when we got rolling on offense, things really changed.”
Instead, Bryant’s defense held strong, forcing a missed 43-yard field goal try, two interceptions, a punt and a turnover on downs all in the third quarter.
The Hornets offense would score on three straight drives in the half as Gideon Motes found Gannaway from 22 for the score with 3:59 left in the third. Motes took over for Walker midway through the third quarter.
“He did what he was supposed to do,” James said. “It’s good for him to have that kind of game and good for our football team. We have good quarterbacks. I have said it all along. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games.”
Motes would stay strong a drive later, hitting Singleton from 38 yards, giving the wide receiver his second score of the night.
Leading 31-7, Bryant would take on another TD, this one a 27-yard scamper from Gannaway to pay dirt. Bryant would lead 38-7 with 11:35 left in the game.
Both teams would muster a touchdown each the rest of the way as third-string quarterback David Paglianite found Cason Trickey of the 35-yard TD strike.
North Little Rock would score in the fourth, but far too late for any kind of comeback as Bryant won 45-14.
Walker finished his tough night going 9 for 19 for 173 yards, two TDs and four interceptions.
“You can’t dwell on this,” James said. “He had some big plays and that’s what I told him after the game. He made some great plays. You can dwell on the negatives or you can look for the positives. We can fix the negatives.”
Motes ended his night nicely, completing 4 of 8 attempts for 88 yards and two scores. Paglianite would be 1 for 3 for 35 yards and a score.
On the ground it was tough sledding for Bryant most of the game. However, Gannaway ended with a great night, rushing for 88 yards and two scores on six touches. He also would grab two receptions for 30 more yards and another score.
Bryant quarterbacks would hit the deck on five sacks in the game, going against what James called “the best front seven we have faced during my time at Bryant.”
Singleton broke out for the first huge game this year, catching four for 155 yards and a pair of scores.
“He is one of the best receivers I’ve ever coached and that is saying a mouth full,” James said. “He is an amazing receiver and a hard worker. He believes he can do it every time he walks on the field. I am proud of him.”
Bryant’s offense finished the night with 53 snaps for 430 yards.
The victory moves Bryant into at least a tie for the 7A Central title, no matter what happens next week against Conway.
“They are probably playing the best in our conference right now,” James said. “It is going to be a big challenge that we have to be ready for. It has come down to this game the last four years. It’s not anything different, we just have to go play football.”
The Wampus Cats defeated Jonesboro with ease Friday. Conway will bring its 8-1 record into Hornet Stadium next Friday as both teams play for the top seed in the 7A state playoffs and the league title.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.