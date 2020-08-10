Due to COVID-19 and stadium restriction, the 2020 Maroon and Gray scrimmage has been canceled, according to the Benton School District.
The game was scheduled Friday.
If possible, another date will be looked at for rescheduling of the scrimmage. More information will be released as it becomes available, the district added.
"For those parents and students on the team, practice will happen this Friday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.," according to a release posted by the football team. "Coach Harris would like to thank everyone for understanding and remaining flexible at this time."