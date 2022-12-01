JAMES MARTIN

Bryant junior running back James Martin runs in a game earlier this season. Martin leads the Hornets in rushing this season as they contend for their fifth consecutive 7A state title Friday vs. Bentonville at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

There are no individuals in the game of football. With 11 athletes on each side of the ball every Friday night, the gridiron battle is won or lost as a squad.