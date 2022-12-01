There are no individuals in the game of football. With 11 athletes on each side of the ball every Friday night, the gridiron battle is won or lost as a squad.
For Bryant junior running back James Martin, he lives and breathes by the team mentality.
"It is my mindset," Martin said. "I go into every game knowing I just have to do what I do. Ever since I was a little kid I have dreamed about playing football. Going out there and doing what I got to do is a mental thing for me."
Martin began his rise to stardom at 10 years old in Little Rock before moving to Hornet Country in the seventh grade.
While most star athletes enduring the grind of a football career may turn to their father or older brother as a mentor and motivator, Martin gets his love for the game from his mother.
"Most definitely my mom," Martin said. "The speeches and the things she does for me since I started playing football just keeps me focused. She keeps me pushing when times get rough when it comes to football."
In the quarterfinals of the 7A playoffs last month Martin broke out with a career night scoring, tallying five of the Hornets touchdowns in the blowout win.
However, Martin's biggest fan was not in attendance. His mother had been injured in an accident prior to the game and was hospitalized.
"That was something very special," Martin said. "I did it for my mom. At halftime I told Coach (Julian) Jones that I needed one more (touchdown) for my mom. He said he would make sure that happened. During that game, my mind was to just go get it, like every game. But that one was dedicated to my mom. I had to go get it for her."
Martin picked up right where he left off to start the semifinals match last week against Conway, rushing 15 times for 102 yards and two more scores.
Last year Martin served in a backup role to Chris Gannaway in the backfield and played crucial minutes down the stretch.
Throughout the 2022 campaign, Martin began to receive more and more snaps before eventually becoming the main back for the Hornets.
"Starting position or not, I am still going to do me," Martin said. "Shout out to Chris because he does a wonderful job at what he does. But playing for a fifth state championship is a blessing to me since I was a sophomore. It has been a great experience."
The Hornets will take the field Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in hopes of a fifth straight 7A championship.
For Martin, he is all business and ready for the battle Bentonville is expected to bring down from northwest Arkansas.
"I have to lock in with no mistakes," Martin said. "Our offense has to do what we can to keep our defense off the field. But we have a strong, strong defense. If we can just execute well and play as a team, we are going to win as a team."
Though just a junior, Martin has been focused on his future after high school as well and has more than one plan.
"My goal is to most definitely go to college and play college football," Martin said. "But you always have to have a backup plan. I want to either play football or become a brain surgeon."
Martin, as a student, is humble regarding his intelligence.
"I guess you could say I'm smart," Martin said with a laugh.
To this point the recruiting trail has not heated up for the young back, but Martin still has a whole season left in Bryant blue before moving on.
Friday's state title match has even more riding on it than five straight trophies.
The Hornets bring a 52-game winning streak against Arkansas teams to the table as well, having not lost to a Natural State opponent since Week 9 of the 2018 season.
A win over Bentonville will give Martin two rings, something he is proud of.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.