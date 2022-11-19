It was a crisp 37 degrees inside Hornet Stadium on Friday, but Bryant’s football team was anything but cold.
Looking for a fifth consecutive semifinals berth, the four-time reigning champion Hornets started early and finished strong as they took down Rogers 42-7 in the second round of the 7A state playoffs.
“I thought our kids played hard and really well on defense,” said Head Coach Buck James. “That was a very good offensive football team, averaging about 40 points a game. I thought they were very skilled and well-coached. For us to pitch a shutout with our starters was an amazing feat.
“We were able to run the quarterback a little bit and that was a dimension we were missing. We ran and threw it well. We had a complete game, even with some sloppy penalties.”
Bryant extended a number of streaks with Friday’s win, including earning its 51st straight victory over an Arkansas team. As of Friday night, it has been 1,485 days since the Hornets were on the losing end of an instate football game.
The Hornets also secured its sixth straight season with at least 10 wins and moved its third quarter scoreless streak on defense to 10 games.
On Friday, Bryant began with a near flawless series, going 54 yards in nine plays as James Martin began his barrage of touchdown scores with a 4-yard scrum. Bryant would lead 7-0 with 9:11 left in the quarter.
Rogers would have tough sledding until the fourth, going scoreless its first six drives.
The Hornets, however, would score on all but two full drives in the win.
Martin, who finished the contest with five touchdowns, found the end zone from 4 yards away later in the first quarter, putting his team up 14-0 with 4:16 to go.
With 3:12 to tick in the first half, Martin would cross the goal line again, this time from a yard away. Bryant would lead 21-0.
Already with a trio of scores, Martin was not finished, finding the end zone again with a second to go in the half. The 1-yard score would send the Hornets to the locker room with a 28-0 lead.
Looking for more offense in the third quarter, Bryant turned to none other than Martin on its first series of the half. Martin would scamper 16 yards for his fifth and final touchdown of the night, putting Bryant ahead 35-0 with 5:10 to go in the quarter.
Martin finished his night with 89 yards on 16 carries.
“He did a good job and ran the ball hard. He had a lot of second-chance situations. He was our bell cow for sure,” James said.
Bryant would find the goal line one more time on the night, taking advantage of a second interception from Rogers.
Third-string quarterback David Paglianite, who replaced an injured Gideon Motes, would find Shawn Rycraw for the 36-yard score with 2:07 left in the third. The score occurred by simply being in the right place at the right time as Rycraw snagged the deflected pass before trucking to the end zone.
Bryant would lead 42-0 at that point.
Rogers finally found the end zone midway through the fourth, scoring on a 19-yard pass and catch from Dane Williams to Tye Cunningham on its last drive of the game.
But the script had already been written as Bryant won big, 42-7.
While Martin stole the spotlight, quarterback Jordan Walker rebounded well after throwing a combined seven interceptions in his previous three games.
Walker used his legs most of the night, leading Bryant with 113 yards on just seven carries on the ground. He also completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 106 more through the air.
“Hopefully it helps him clear it up a little bit,” James said. “He is growing. He just needs to learn when to tuck it and run it, and then when to throw it. I think he played a complete ballgame.”
Receiver Cason Trickey would lead the Hornets with four catches for 70 yards in the win.
On to the semifinals, Bryant will face a familiar foe in 7A Central rival Conway. The Wampus Cats took down No. 2 Fayetteville on the road Friday, winning 37-0.
The Hornets defeated Conway in the regular season finale two weeks ago, taking the 34-16 victory at home.
“It is always hard to be a team twice (in a season),” James added. “They are a big test for us and we have to be ready. They are well-coached and great athletes. It is going to be a tough ballgame.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Friday at Hornet Stadium. The winner will advance to the 7A state championship game, taking on the winner of Cabot and Bentonville.
Cabot took down Bentonville West 41-21 in Round 2, while Bentonville beat North Little Rock 45-0.
The championship game is set for Dec. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m.