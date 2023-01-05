LUKE WHITLEY

Harmony Grove senior Luke Whitley, 5, goes up for a bucket in a game earlier this season. Whitley scored a career-high 15 points in a 61-50 win over Fouke on the road Tuesday. 

FOUKE – The Harmony Grove Cardinals returned from holiday break with a bang Tuesday, taking down Fouke 61-50 on the road to remain unbeaten in 7-3A Conference action.