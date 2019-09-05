Bryant junior Logan McDonald earned medalist honors in leading the Hornets to a second-place finish Tuesday in nine holes at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant.
North Little Rock would take the team title shooting a 149, followed by Bryant’s 157 for runner-up. Benton posted a 177 for third, with the Lake Hamilton boys not fielding a full team.
McDonald’s 3-under 33 was tops on the day, with Bryant junior Andrew Gaspard’s 1-under 35 good for second best. Sophomore Daniel Taylor followed with a 43 and junior Cameron McDonald’s 46 rounded out the 157. Sophomore Landon Wallace had a 48.
For the Benton boys, senior Ethan Bearden led the way shooting an even-par 36, with fellow senior Corbin Beard shooting a 43. Senior Max Bell shot a 47, with senior Grant Berry’s 51 rounding out the Panthers’ 177. Junior Anderson Dingus posted a 52.
For the girls, the Lady Hornets took second as well with a 156, with North Little Rock’s 150 winning the match.
Bryant sophomore Caitlin LaCerra shot a 40 to lead the Lady Hornets, with senior Brooklyn Waller’s 47 and senior Leighton Crawley’s 69 filling Bryant’s score.
For Benton, junior Gianna Miceli shot a 56 with the Lady Panthers not fielding a full team.
Both Benton and Bryant junior varsity returns to Hurricane today at 3 p.m. For varsity action, Bryant travels to Fayetteville to compete in the Bulldog Invitational Monday, while Benton travels to Hot Springs on Tuesday to take on Lakeside at Hot Springs Country Club.