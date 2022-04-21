WILL MCENTIRE

Razorback sophomore pitcher Will McEntire, of Bryant, throws a strike against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a 10-3 victory at Baum-Walker Stadium Wednesday afternoon in Fayetteville. McEntire started giving up one run on three hits and four walks, striking out five in 4.2 innings pitched.

Former Bryant Hornet and current Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore Will McEntire pitched well in a 10-3 rout over the Arkansas State Red Wolves Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.