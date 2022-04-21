Former Bryant Hornet and current Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore Will McEntire pitched well in a 10-3 rout over the Arkansas State Red Wolves Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
