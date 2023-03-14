WILL MCENTIRE

Former Bryant Hornet and current Arkansas Razorback Will McEntire celebrates his complete-game win Saturday in a 6-1 victory over Louisiana Tech at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. 

FAYETTEVILLE – After former Bryant Hornet Will McEntire pitched a complete game for the win Saturday to clinch the series, Arkansas completed the sweep of Louisiana Tech with a 15-6 victory on Sunday.

