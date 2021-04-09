TUESDAY MELTON

Benton senior Tuesday Melton makes contact with a pitch in a win over Jacksonville on Tuesday at Lady Panther Field in Benton. On Wednesday, Melton pitched a perfect game in a 15-0 win over Sheridan in the Drew Melton Forever Young Tournament in Benton. 

Benton senior Tuesday Melton threw a perfect game and the offense exploded in a 15-0 win over Sheridan in the opening round of the Drew Melton Forever Young Tournament at Lady Panther Field Wednesday in Benton. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 