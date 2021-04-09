Benton senior Tuesday Melton threw a perfect game and the offense exploded in a 15-0 win over Sheridan in the opening round of the Drew Melton Forever Young Tournament at Lady Panther Field Wednesday in Benton. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
