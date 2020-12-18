CARTER HARRISON

Bauxite junior Carter Harrison puts up a shot in a 37-36 overtime loss to the Mena Bearcats Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Harrison led the Miners with 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers. 

The Bauxite Miners and Lady Miners were swept Thursday night by the Mena Bearcats to begin 7-4A Conference play at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Read full stories in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

