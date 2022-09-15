Hosting the 4A West’s top team in the Mena Lady Bearcats Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite, the Bauxite Lady Miners could not handle the Lady Bearcats at home, falling via 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-11, 25-9). Mena improves to 9-1 overall, 7-0 in league action, with the Lady Miners going to 3-7 overall, 3-3 in the West.
“Mena just simply beat us handily,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said. “We played some really good backcourt defense again. I mean we got touches on some heated attacks that were downright amazing. Yet we couldn’t slow down their attack effectively, so they threw darts at the floor all night.”
Carter had commented on the lack of blocking at the net for the Lady Miners this season after their 3-0 sweep over Ashdown Monday at home, and it rang true on Tuesday against the talented Bearcats, though they improved later in the match.
“I challenged our front row to move faster, to get vertical sooner on the play, to just find a way to get mean and gritty and slow down the spikes coming at us,” the Coach said. “The positive is that we never gave up, we tried new things, we talked to each other about what we needed to try, and in the third set we began getting some touches at the net that we weren’t in the first set.”
Another positive in playing first-place Mena is the Lady Miners know what it will take to compete at a higher level.
“I hope we learned that the way Mena played is what it’s going to take to win at high levels,” Carter said. “We have to push ourselves to get better every day. We have to embrace the difficulty of what we need to and go do it. Do hard things so that we get stronger and better. We not only want to compete with the Menas of the volleyball world, but we want to beat the Menas and the Brooklands and the Bentons and the Conways. Our team saw where we have to get to in our effort and speed.”
The Lady Miners made just one service error, with sophomore Karlie Heffernan leading with two aces, but Mena was good enough to handle the serves for the most part, despite the high serve percentage.
“Our service game was so strong,” Carter said. “We had very few errors, and very few aces. Mena defended the ball so well they were able to handle our serves. We were not able to push them out of system enough. We did well, but not well enough.”
It was a tough day at the net all around for Bauxite as not only did the Lady Miners not have any blocks, they had just 11 kills in the three sets, with sophomore Alysia Garner leading with four, while senior Lexi Bright had three kills.
“We did not attack well. No other way to say it,” Carter said. “They blocked us and pressured us, and we failed to match the effectiveness. Credit to them. We have to persist and learn to handle it. I have to be more creative in helping our team learn better skills in those situations. That’s on me.”
Senior Bryley Bowman led with 15 digs, with Bright and junior Madison Brown adding seven digs each. Junior Alyssa Hastings led the Lady Miners with seven assists, with sophomore Taylor Shelton adding four.
“The positives are that we played hard and did not give up,” Carter said. “We did not turn on each other, but kept trying to help. We fought. The growth is happening and needs to continue.”
The Lady Miners hit the road today for more West action against Waldron.