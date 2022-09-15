BAUXITE LOGO

Hosting the 4A West’s top team in the Mena Lady Bearcats Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite, the Bauxite Lady Miners could not handle the Lady Bearcats at home, falling via 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-11, 25-9). Mena improves to 9-1 overall, 7-0 in league action, with the Lady Miners going to 3-7 overall, 3-3 in the West.