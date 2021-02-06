BAUXITE TRIO

From left, Bauxite Miners seniors Conner Stacy, Reed Gautreaux and Jackson Lindsey pose after signing to play at the next level Wednesday in Bauxite. 

A trio of Bauxite Miners signed to play college sports this past Wednesday in Bauxite. Seniors Conner Stacy and Reed Gautreaux signed for football, with senior Jackson Lindsey signing for baseball. Read full story in Saturday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

