FAYETTEVILLE - For the second time in a month, Arkansas has landed a talented football recruit from the Saline County area.
While Bryant has dominated play on the field in that area with five straight state titles, it was Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 183, who committed to the Hogs on Saturday. Wimberly is the second Class of 2025 recruit to join the Hogs.
On July 14, Benton Class of 2024 4-star running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, committed to the Hogs. Both Wimberly and Russell were at Saturday’s Hogwild Hangout at the University of Arkansas.
Wimberly talked about why he chose Arkansas afterward.
“It’s like I said in the interview the day I got my offer, it has been a dream since I was a little kid,” Wimberly said. “I grew up watching the Hogs. Coach (Sam) Pittman gave me that opportunity last month. After that opportunity happened, I prayed and prayed about it. God finally gave me confirmation. I pulled the trigger and committed to the Hogs.”
He was offered by Arkansas on June 17 following a great showing at a football camp. He runs a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash. Wimberly got the offer from Pittman following the camp.
“It was definitely a feeling like no other,” Wimberly said. “Growing up being a fan of them. I felt a little emotionally, but I didn’t want to let it out right there. When I got to the car, tears of joy just bailed out of me.”
Wimberly joins Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185, as committed in 2025. Wilson was elated when Wimberly shared the news with him.
“Me and Grayson have been keeping in touch,” Wimberly said. “Me and him are actually really close. I let him know right before. I said, “Hey Grayson, I’m getting ready to commit.’
“He was like, ‘No way already?’ He was pretty pumped. It’s really good to know I’ve got him coming up there with me when I come up there.”
Wimberly did it on both sides of the ball for the Miners his sophomore season. He led Bauxite in rushing with 793 yards and nine touchdowns when forced into the quarterback position after an injury, and led Saline County with 28 receptions and 476 yards, adding two TDs, before his position switch.
Wimberly had 31 tackles and three interceptions, two returned for TDs, before his move to quarterback prevented him from playing on the defensive side of the ball for the final half of last season.
As a sophomore at Lakeside, Russell rushed for 1,205 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his first season at Benton, Russell rushed 244 times for 1,668 yards and 26 touchdowns. He caught 21 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. He did it while playing injured all season.
“I didn’t like it,” Russell said. “I mean I was hurt all season. I had a broken foot in every game I played in. This season, I’m looking forward to just having a breakout season my senior season. I was in a boot. Took it off to play the game then put it back on afterward.”