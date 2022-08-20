The Bauxite Miners had a solid showing in their benefit game at Mills High School in Little Rock, taking on host Mills Comets and the Prescott Curley Wolves. None of the scores were official in the scrimmage games, as Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry explained.
Miners compete well in benefit
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Panthers rebound with win in Hot Springs
- Miners compete well in benefit
- Bauxite to compete despite key losses
- One case of monkeypox reported in Saline County
- Benton man killed in early morning crash, second fatal accident reported in a week
- 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to be at Hornet Arena
- Flashing Red Kids Ahead
- Responsibility, reading and routine important to prepare kindergartners
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton man killed in early morning crash, second fatal accident reported in a week
- One case of monkeypox reported in Saline County
- Bauxite to compete despite key losses
- Responsibility, reading and routine important to prepare kindergartners
- Missing man killed in hit-and-run
- Unidentified pedestrian killed in I-30 crash
- 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to be at Hornet Arena
- Construction requires new traffic pattern
- Spook City canceled again this year
- Benton PD ID officer involved in shooting