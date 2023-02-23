BAUXITE – The Bauxite Miners are locked and loaded as the 2023 season has arrived.
After finishing below the .500 mark last season and ending the year in a tough 5-4 first-round loss in regional, the Miners enter the season with new goals.
Bauxite had a soft opening to its season with a benefit game win over Harmony Grove on Tuesday, helping Head Coach Michael Mattox evaluate where his team is currently.
“It went good,” Mattox said. “We got a lot of pitchers in, throwing one an inning. We threw a few too many pitches, but the end result was good. We had a few two-out walks so we need to work on that. Otherwise, for the first time out, not bad.”
For Mattox and company, the 2023 Miners have a rare strength entering the season, given the respective class they compete in.
“We are 2-deep at every spot,” Mattox said. “Especially in the infield. That has made for a lot of competition as far as who gets the starting role. We are also excited about everyone we are bringing back that have experience in games and in the regional tournament.”
Mostly a defensive-minded coach, Mattox said he is probably more excited about the offense this season, more than he has been in the past.
“I am really excited about offense,” Mattox said. “I think we will hit better overall than we have in the past.”
Mattox returns two huge pieces from last season, including All-Conference honorees Reece Rowland and Jorge Acosta.
“Catcher Jorge Acosta has locked it down behind the plate,” Mattox said. “He is a team leaders and a humble kid. He is smart and calls the game back there. He is also swinging the bat better. But he leads the pitching staff like you want your catcher to do.”
The senior hit .218 with 14 RBIs in 2022, with half of those RBIs coming with two outs. Acosta came close to breaking a school record set by Jeffrey Storment a few years ago. The senior also threw out 12 runners attempting to steal, just two shy of Storment’s school record 14.
Rowland will be the Miners ace to start the year as Mattox looks for big things from him on the mound.
“He is not someone that is going to wow you with his velocity,” Mattox said. “He throws a lot of different pitches for strikes. He knows how to pitch and not just throw. He is a low-pitch count guy. He gets a lot of out without throwing many pitches.”
Roland batted .266 with 15 RBIs at the plate, but it was pitching where he earned his keep, leading the Miners with 62 innings and 52 strikeouts, going 5-5 with a 3.27 ERA.
Left fielder Hayden Palmer will pitch some but will be depended on for his bat in the 3- or 4-hole.
“We need him to produce runs with the speed in front of him,” Mattox said. “We are looking for him to do big things with his bat and a little bit of relief pitching which he is not really used to.”
Bauxite has two newcomers to the roster that Mattox hopes will provide even more spark to the club in 2023.
“Tony Fox moved in and is a sophomore that led off for us (Tuesday) and played really well,” Mattox said. “He is an extremely fast centerfielder and hasn’t ever had to pitch before. But he through an intersquad game recently and pitched well.”
Will Wright transferred from Benton and started at third Tuesday as a freshman.
“He swings the bat really well and is really confident,” Mattox said. “I look for him to get some playing time.”
Kyle Vocque returns as well, once wrestling is finished.
Mattox said he looks for Vocque to come in “and pick up right where he left off.”
“There is no rush for him to get back to where he was, he is just naturally gifted in baseball,” Mattox added.
Ahead of the new season, Bauxite changed conferences and will now face a new challenge with Tuesday doubleheaders for conference games.
“It is a challenge no matter what you do in the first game,” Mattox said. “The challenge is getting them back down to ground zero if you win that first game and getting them to understand the board resets and you have to play another one.
“The flip side to that is if you lose the first game, you have to rebound and pick your head up and not sulk into that next game or you are going to end up losing two.”
Moving from the 7-4A to the 5-4A, the Miners now contend with some of the state’s top talent with Lonoke, Robinson and Pulaski Academy heading the charge with many already committed Arkansas Razorbacks prospects.
“There are several guys that are 90-plus off the mound,” Mattox said. “This is a talent-loaded conference right now and that doesn’t even count the guys that are committed to other schools.
“It is only a seven-team conference so we are just battling for a top four and get to the regional tournament and see what happens.”
The Miners open their season Feb. 27 at home against Glen Rose for the first of three nonconference matches before getting into league play against Clinton on the road March 7.
The season opener will begin at 5 p.m.