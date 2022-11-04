There was a lot on the line for Bauxite in Week 10. Win and the Miners likely get the No. 3 seed in the 4A state playoffs. Also win and you get the bragging rights for a year over Harmony Grove in the Saline River Showdown.
However, lose and they slip to No. 5 and Harmony Grove controls the title another year.
Playing under the lights of The Pit and trying to beat the forecasted severe weather, Bauxite took on the unbeaten Cardinals in the seventh annual Showdown.
The game was full of defense, miscues and close calls but ultimately ended in the upset-of-the-year among local schools as Bauxite defeated Harmony Grove 14-7.
“I am living high on the hog right now,” said Bauxite Head Coach Caleb Perry. “I am just thrilled for our guys. It meant a lot to us because we overcame so much adversity with all the injuries. For our guys to get out there and fight the way they did was just fun to watch.
“I told them before the game that if we outmatched their physicality then we’d win. I think we did that. That is something we can hang our hat on going forward.”
Bauxite struck first, but not until the start of the second quarter as the game went scoreless through the first 12 minutes. Miner sophomore Marcus Wimberly continued his breakout year, scoring the first touchdown of the game for the Miners and taking the early 7-0 lead.
Harmony Grove could not answer as the game went into the half with the Miners still leading by a score.
Needing some momentum, Harmony Grove broke the goose egg as Maddox Moore found the goal line from a couple yards out, tying the game at 7-7 with 2:22 left in the third.
The score would remain the same until Bauxite made it 14-7 on a score from Noah Britton. The score would make it 14-7 with 9:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Needing a score to keep the possible undefeated season intact, Harmony Grove would drive the field and looked to be in full control. However, a costly fumble at the 1-yard line - Harmony Grove’s fifth of the game - would smash the Cardinals dreams as the Miners held on.
“We caught the ball and got tackled on the 1-yard line,” Harmony Grove Coach Mike Guthrie said. “It was controversial, but they said it was a fumble. We thought the ground caused it. It happened with about two minutes left.”
Harmony Grove committed five fumbles in the game.
“We had a total of five turnovers,” Guthrie said. “When you turn the ball over that many times it is hard to win. Give Bauxite credit. They played hard. They beat us. They came out and beat us tonight.”
Perry said Wednesday that he believed his defense matched up well with Harmony Grove’s Diamond-T ground attack. He was right Friday.
“Defensive tackle Noah Adams probably had his best game of the year,” Perry said. “We needed our big guys up front to play well and defend those down blocks. They just played great. It was a battle if I have ever seen it. Two teams going at it, I saw it tonight.”
Harmony Grove clinched the No. 1 seed and the 4-4A Conference championship last week with a win over Mayflower.
The Cardinals will have home-field advantage next week for Round 1 of the 4A postseason. As of press time, Harmony Grove’s opponent is undetermined.
As for the perfect season ending, Guthrie said his team can learn from this loss.
“You have to learn from this and move on,” Guthrie said. “You were 9-0 and now you are 9-1 and the season starts over. That should make you want it even more. Make you hungrier.”
According to Perry, the Miners will likely have the No. 3 seed, not the No. 2 as previously reported, and likely play host to Nashville in Round 1 Friday due to tiebreakers across the league. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.