BAUXITE SALINE RIVER SHOWDOWN

The Bauxie Miners celebrate their Saline River Showdown trophy after defeating rival Harmony Grove Cardinals 14-7 Friday at The Pit in Bauxite. The Miners gave the Cardinals their first loss of the season and put themsleves in better position in the 4A state playoffs.

There was a lot on the line for Bauxite in Week 10. Win and the Miners likely get the No. 3 seed in the 4A state playoffs. Also win and you get the bragging rights for a year over Harmony Grove in the Saline River Showdown.