EASTON DINWIDDIE

Bauxite senior Easton Dinwiddie, 26, takes a cut as a South All-Star in a 14-7 win over the East All-Stars recently in Little Rock. Dinwiddie earned All-State honors for the Miners. 

Two Bauxite Miners earned All-State, while several others took All-Conference honors recently. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you