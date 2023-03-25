CORNELIUS REED

Bauxite senior Cornelius Reed Jr., 1, goes up for a shot in a game this past season. Reed was one of four Miners earning postseason honors, taking All-State Honorable Mention and 5-4A All-Conference. 

 

BAUXITE – After finishing even at 13-13 this past season, 10 wins better than the previous year, four Bauxite Miners enjoyed 5-4A All-Conference honors recently. Senior guard Cornelius Reed Jr. also took All-State Honorable Mention with his All-Conference accolade, with seniors Bino Stephens and Mitchell Baker, and junior Matthew Bainter also earning postseason honors. 

