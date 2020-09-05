After a 42-0 shellacking over the Riverview Raiders at The Pit to open the season, the Bauxite Miners fell in a close one on the road Friday night. Traveling to Monticello to face the now 2-0 Billies, who were also victorious in Zero Week, the Miners lost a tough one, 26-21, to get to even on the young season.
“I certainly think our guys fought until the end,” Bauxite first-year Coach Caleb Perry said. “Nobody quit or gave up and I was pleased with that. They had an opportunity. We were down two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. We scored and stopped them on defense, got the ball back and I thought we were going to drive the field.”
