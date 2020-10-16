DEVIN JONES

Bauxite junior Devin Jones reaches for the goal line as he scores the game-winning touchdown Friday against Fountain Lake at The Pit. Connor Stacey would make the game-saving play late as the Miners won 23-21 on homecoming. 

The Bauxite Miners would edge past the Fountain Lake Cobras 23-21 Friday on homecoming at The Pit. It was the Miners second straight win. 

