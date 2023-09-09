NORTH LITTLE ROCK - The Bauxite Miners lost a wild, back-and-forth clash to Central Arkansas Central 50-45 Friday evening to open 4-4A play.
Bauxite trailed for most of the game and faced a double-digit deficit at the start of the second half.
However, coach Caleb Perry often praises the natural grit, determination and fearlessness of Bauxite football players. Those aforementioned intangibles benefited Bauxite immensely against the Mustangs, especially in the second half.
At the start of the third, the Miners trailed 36-25.
Late in the quarter, Bauxite recovered a Central Arkansas Christian fumble at the 49.
Moments later, the Miners cut into the Mustangs’ lead when Ryan Hoskins ran 4 yards for a TD. The 2-point pass fell incomplete leaving the score at 36-31 with 40 seconds left in the quarter. Heading into the final period, the Miners trailed by five.
What was already a wild, offense-oriented game, became more entertaining in the fourth quarter.
The Miners (1-2, 0-1) began their first possession of the fourth on the Mustangs 38.
Soon after, Bauxite made its way into the end zone when Marcus Wimberly scored on an 11-yard carry. Tony Fox ran in the 2-point conversion as Bauxite led 39-36 with 10:23 left to play. This was the Miners first lead of the game.
But Central Arkansas Christian (3-0, 1-0) bounced back when Josiah Warrior-Benson caught a 4-yard pass from Grayson Wilson. The 2-point attempt fell incomplete as the hosts now led 42-39 with 7:41 on the clock.
However, Bauxite would dig into its bag of tricks to later reclaim the lead.
On a fourth-and-5 from the Central Arkansas Christian 5-yard line, the Miners got a huge play when quarterback Elijah Perry threw a quick pass down the line of scrimmage to Wimberly. However, Wimberly quickly released a nice downfield pass to Fox – who was wide open. Once he caught the pass Fox easily scored a touchdown with 5:32 left to play.
Bauxite’s 2-point attempt was no good as the Miners now held a 45-42 lead.
However, fittingly in a game of this ilk, Central Arkansas Christian battled back.
The Mustangs feature a no-huddle, quick score style of offense. Therefore, they were able to move down the field and reclaimed the advantage when Wilson completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Blakely. Soon after, Central Arkansas Christian converted the 2-point pass thanks to Jackson Hampton who caught the key conversion. With 2:28 remaining in the fourth, the Mustangs led Bauxite 50-45.
The Miners began their final possession on its 28 with 2:21 left to play. Bauxite drove down to the Central Arkansas Christian 46 before its drive stalled out.
Facing a fourth-and-10 with 21 seconds remaining on the clock, an incomplete pass from Perry fell incomplete in the middle of the field, turning the ball over on downs at the 46.
Back on offense, the Mustangs kneeled down to hold on for a dramatic 50-45 home victory.
The home team got off to a quick start in this game when Wilson connected with Hudson Ritchie for a 54-yard TD. The two-point attempt made the score 8-0 early in the first quarter.
Bauxite bounced back when Wimberly caught a short pass from Perry and outran the Mustangs’ defensive backs on his way to a 63-yard touchdown. Jordan Young’s extra point made the score 8-7.
The Mustangs added to their lead when Wilson completed a 26-yard TD pass to Ritchie. The successful 2-point pass increased the Central Arkansas Christian lead to 16-7.
Later in the first, Fox caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Perry. Young’s extra point attempt went wide as the score remained 16-13 with under 20 seconds left in the first.
With 10:20 remaining in the first half, the Mustangs added to their lead when Blakely caught a 38-yard TD from Wilson as the lead was now 22-13.
However, Bauxite responded when Cole Witherington had a 16-yard TD reception from Perry. The point-after went wide of its mark as Central Arkansas Christian now led 22-19.
However, the Mustangs scored again – this time with 3:42 remaining in the first half – when Wilson ran 13 yards for a TD. The 2-point attempt failed as the score was still 28-19.
Soon after, Fox caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Perry. The Miners 2-point attempt fell short.
The Mustang advantage was now reduced to 28-25.
But Central Arkansas Christian found a way to score one more time in the first half when Hampton scored thanks to a 74-yard reception. He then caught the 2-point pass helping the Mustangs go up 36-25 with 2:52 on the clock.
Bauxite, with its final possession of the half, would drive down to the Mustangs’ 25 before turning the ball over on downs with 19 seconds on the clock.
At halftime, the Mustangs led 36-25. In the second half, the two teams would continue to battle but Central Arkansas Christian earned a hard-fought victory.