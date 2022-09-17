BAUXITE DEFENDERS

The Bauxite Miners defend a pass in a 28-21 loss to the Lamar Warriors Friday on the road.

The Bauxite Miners took their two-game winning streak into Lamar country Friday, taking on the undefeated opponent. Fighting hard the entire game – and with a chance to win at the end – the Miners ultimately fell 28-21, slipping to an even 2-2 on the year, 1-1 in the 4-4A Conference.