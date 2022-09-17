The Bauxite Miners took their two-game winning streak into Lamar country Friday, taking on the undefeated opponent. Fighting hard the entire game – and with a chance to win at the end – the Miners ultimately fell 28-21, slipping to an even 2-2 on the year, 1-1 in the 4-4A Conference.
Miners fall late, slip by TD at Lamar
- JOSH BRIGGS/Special to The Saline Courier
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Cards run away from Mustangs on road
- Rockets wreck Panthers at War Memorial
- Miners fall late, slip by TD at Lamar
- Redbugs get best of Beavers in Glen Rose
- Panthers return to WMS, face Rockets
- Dannaway Foundation putting on autism conference
- Monster Trucks and more at Bryant Fall Fest
- Bryant Planning approves requests for Creekside
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder suspect escapes from Saline County jail
- Rock-N-Roll sushi set for Friday opening
- Justin Moore back for acoustic show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs
- Bryant Planning rejects permit for Airbnb
- SCSO jail escapee captured
- Bond set at $1 million for jail escapee
- Everything changed: SCSO lieutenant deployed during Sept. 11 attacks
- Nebraska murder suspect arrested in Benton
- New Olive Garden GM excited to have location in Benton
- Woman pleads guilty to charge for hotel shooting