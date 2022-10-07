MARCUS WIMBERLY

Bauxite sophomore Marcus Wimberly, 1, runs for good yardage in a 38-35 loss to the Clinton Yellowjackets on the road Friday.

The Bauxite Miners would fall to the Clinton Yellowjackets 38-35 in a close affair, but the Miners lost even more Friday night in 4-4A Conference action in Clinton. Leading Saline County in completions, yards and tied in touchdowns, and leading the Miners in rushing, senior quarterback Hunter Ferrell went down with a leg injury and had to be helped off the field, very possibly ending his season.