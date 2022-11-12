The Bauxite Miners’ season came to an end Friday at The Pit against Nashville.
In Round 1 of the Class 4A state playoffs, the Scrappers earned a 28-7 victory over Bauxite.
Nashville used a late first-half spurt along with a stout defensive effort throughout the game to distance itself from the Miners.
“I couldn’t have asked for any more from this team,” said Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry. “They can look back on this season knowing they gave their all, especially in this game against Nashville.”
With the score tied at 7-all midway through the second quarter, Nashville got a huge lift when quarterback Sloan Perrin found the end zone on a 2-yard run. Ones Aguilar made the extra point to increase the Scrapper lead to 14-7 with 5:42 left in the first half.
In the closing minutes, Nashville – a three seed from the 7-4A – added to its lead.
Nashville went up by two scores when Tre Hopkins ran 27 yards for a touchdown. With 1:04 remaining until the half, the Scrappers led 21-7.
Nashville’s late first-half TD was set up by its defense forcing Bauxite to turn the ball over on downs near midfield. The Scrappers took advantage of the situation which ultimately tilted the momentum in favor of the visitors.
“We knew we had the ball first to start the second half. We believed we were going to make something happen,” Perry said. “We just made some mistakes. Credit to the Nashville Scrappers.”
In the second half, the lone points were scored in the fourth quarter.
With 7:33 remaining in the game, Perrin made his way into the end zone on a 26-yard quarterback keeper. Following the kick, the score was 28-7.
Moments later, the Miners managed to drive deep into Nashville territory – but failed to come away with any points.
Inside the Scrapper 15, Bauxite quarterback Marcus Wimberly rolled to one side of the field and threw a pass toward one of his receivers in the end zone. However, the pass was tipped and Scrapper defensive back Skyler Gibson intercepted the ball.
From that point, the Miners (7-4) would not threaten to score again.
“Their defensive line did a great job,” Perry said. “They’re big and physical up front. Nashville plays a high-risk defense that tries to take away your quick passing game. They get up close and make it tough on you. The linebackers do a great job, too. We were not able to find creases. We had our moments. But we shot ourselves in the foot at times.”
Nashville (8-3) performed well from start to finish as it grabbed an early lead over Bauxite.
With its first possession of the game, Perrin ran 1 yard for a TD. With 9:42 left in the first, the Scrappers led 7-0.
Early in the second quarter, Bauxite would get on the board when running back Noah Britton ran 3 yards for a touchdown. Jordan Young’s kick tied the game 7-7.
That would be one of the few highlights for the Miners – a 3 seed from the 4-4A. Defensively for Bauxite, linebacker Walt Duncan recovered a Nashville fumble late in the fourth.
This was not the ending Perry was looking for. However, he’s proud of what Bauxite accomplished winning seven games and performing well in its first year in the 4-4A. Perry said the players’ hard work and desire to win, along with a well-rounded group of seniors – all factored greatly into Bauxite’s success.
“Our seniors had a great impact on this team,” the Coach said. “We had a lot of high-character players who are part of this senior class. Every week we practiced well and that was about the seniors setting a great example for their teammates and showing everyone what you must do each week to consistently get better.”