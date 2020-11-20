Bauxite vs. Robinson

A Bauxite Miner gets taken down in a game earlier this season. The Miners would fall 45-17 to the Dumas Bobcats in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Friday in Dumas. Bauxite ends its season 4-8 overall. 

The Bauxite Miners fell 45-17 to the Dumas Bobcats in the first round of the 4A state playoffs to end the Miners season. Read full story in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

