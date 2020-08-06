The Bauxite Miners football program has been shut down the past two weeks due to COVID-19, but varsity is expected to resume on Friday. Bauxite Schools Director of Academic Affairs Leann Pinkerton recently gave an official statement on the shutdown.
“On July 23, Bauxite found out we had one senior high football player test positive for COVID-19,” the statement started. “We shut down all football practices that same day in order to deep clean and allow other players to be tested. Our athletic trainer set up the ability for all players to get tested at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Four more players tested positive for a total of five. Three of the five positives had mild symptoms and two were asymptomatic. Players who were not exposed or listed as a close contact resumed practice Aug. 4; the players who tested positive or who were listed as a close contact are still quarantining.”
With Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announcing last week that fall sports were to continue according to the Arkansas Activities Association’s calendar, another directive is expected soon by Hutchinson’s Sports Advisory Group, which first met this past Monday, for more details for close-contact sports resuming.