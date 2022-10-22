The Bauxite Miners went on the road and picked up a huge 4-4A Conference victory, outlasting the Mayflower Eagles 22-3 Friday.
Coach Caleb Perry’s squad used stout defense and a steady rushing attack offensively to improve to 5-3 overall and 4-2 against league opposition.
“I’m so proud to be a Bauxite Miner,” the coach enthusiastically said following the victory.
Bauxite controlled the game late, but early on, Mayflower performed well.
The Eagles (3-5, 2-4) scored first taking a 3-0 lead when placekicker Alex Stafford made a 27-yard field goal with 4:19 left in the first quarter.
Bauxite, after recovering a Mayflower fumble with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter, capitalized on the Eagles’ miscue.
The Miners forced the turnover deep in their own territory as the offense began the possession on the 4-yard line.
“Our defense flew around and played physical,” Perry said. “Our defensive coordinator had a great game plan. The guys played well.”
On the first play of the drive, quarterback Marcus Wimberly busted through the line of scrimmage and went on a sprint for an 86-yard run. Two plays later, Wimberly finished what he started when he scored on a 5-yard TD carry. The extra point by Jordan Young gave the Miners a 7-3 lead with 1:58 left in the second quarter.
Bauxite then added to its lead with under 2 minutes left in the third when Wimberly ran 25 yards for a touchdown. The Miners would successfully convert a 2-point attempt thanks to a run by Wimberly.
The Eagles now trailed 15-3.
Early in the fourth, Mayflower was on the cusp of a momentum-swinging play. However, that turned out not to be the case.
A pass from Wimberly was intercepted by a Mayflower defensive back. He then sprinted toward the end zone where he tried to get into the end zone as he lost possession of the ball. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone.
After a break in the action – as the officials discussed the play – it was eventually determined that he did not break the plane of the goal line before losing the ball. Therefore, it was a touchback and Bauxite received possession of the ball with 11:38 left in the fourth.
The Miners then needed only two plays to increase their lead as Wimberly scored on a 75-yard run. Following the kick, Bauxite led 22-3.
However, Mayflower refused to wilt and it went on a nice drive deep into Miner territory. The Eagles drove inside the Bauxite 5. But Mayflower’s drive didn’t produce any points as it turned the ball over on downs after a pass fell incomplete on a fourth-and-2, from the Bauxite 4-yard line.
From that point, Bauxite would take care of business and ease to a 22-3 victory.
“We had to depend a lot on our run game not having our quarterback Hunter Ferrell for this game,” Perry said. “Our team rallied around Hunter. But Marcus did a great job for us. Our running backs, offensive linemen blocked well. We’re fired up about our current status in the league standings right now.”
As for the Miner defense, Jorge Acosta had an interception. The Bauxite defense also recovered a Mayflower fumble.
Perry, who was visibly excited following the game, beamed with pride as he discussed his team’s approach to every contest left on their schedule.
“We’re taking it one week at a time,” he said. “We’re fighting to get the highest possible seed we can get for the playoffs. But we can’t focus on the playoffs. We have to take this one week at a time and keep playing hard.”
The Miners will host the Hall Warriors (1-6, 1-4) at The Pit in Bauxite next week before taking on rival and 4-4A leader Harmony Grove (8-0, 5-0) on Nov. 4, also at home. Hall fell 62-34 to Lamar on Friday, while Harmony Grove had a bye week.