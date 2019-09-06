The Bauxite Miners (0-1) stay on the road in Week 1, traveling to Des Arc (1-0) on Friday for another nonconference match.
The Miners suffered their first loss of the year in Week Zero, falling 37-12 to Covington, Tennessee, after leading 9-0 early.
Des Arc, though, rolled past England at home, winning 38-20.
In last year’s match, Bauxite slipped by the Eagles at The Pit, winning 45-44. At the time, the victory was the second of what would eventually turn into an eight-game winning streak for the Miners.
Des Arc, playing in the 6-2A, brings back 12 starters from last year’s squad, including senior quarterback/slot back Cooper Roberts. Roberts finished All-Conference, rushing for 791 yards and nine scores on the year.
All-Stater Jackson Morton led Des Arc with 1,232 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2018. He also returns to the Eagles for his senior year as a three-year starter.
The Eagles are under the leadership of new Head Coach Tyler Paschal after finishing 9-4 last season.
The team’s biggest weakness, thus far, is lack of speed and continuing to learn the new system.
However, the Eagles are experienced and strong it their backfield, which has proven to give teams fits already.
In Week Zero, Bauxite totaled less than 100 yards of offense against Covington, and allowed nearly 300 rushing yards.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Des Arc.