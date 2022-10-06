GARRET OLIVER

Bauxite Miner Garret Oliver makes a tackle in last week's win over Pottsville on the road. The Miners hit the road again Friday, taking on the Clinton Yellowjackets.

Fresh off winning their second straight game, and four of their last five, with a 34-14 road victory over league favorite Pottsville Apaches last week, the Bauxite Miners are back on the road this week to Clinton to face the Yellowjackets in more 4-4A Conference action on Friday.

