Fresh off winning their second straight game, and four of their last five, with a 34-14 road victory over league favorite Pottsville Apaches last week, the Bauxite Miners are back on the road this week to Clinton to face the Yellowjackets in more 4-4A Conference action on Friday.
The Miners stand at 4-2 overall, 3-1 in conference, while Clinton, undefeated until falling hard to Harmony Grove on the road two weeks ago before a bye last week, is 3-1, 2-1.
“It’s another road game and of course any time there’s a road game you’re uncomfortable,” Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry said. “The circumstances can be unfamiliar and get you out of sync, mentally, if you’re not prepared for it. We’re preparing ourselves for another battle. I think Clinton is a pretty good team. We want to make sure we go in with the right attitude and mindset, and play four quarters of football.”
The Yellowjackets dropped a 42-21 decision to now league leader Harmony Grove (6-0, 4-0) two weeks ago, unable to stop the Cardinal run, something the Miner defense has done a better time of late in the run-heavy 4-4A.
“Playing these teams that use old-style football can be difficult if you don’t see it all the time to adjust to that,” Perry said. “I think that our defense really turned a corner last week with learning how to get their reads, squeeze the down blocks and do the things you’re supposed to do against a run-heavy team.
The Miners had four players get double-digit tackles against Pottsville last week, led by junior Kyle Vocque’s 14 tackles, including two for loss, and an interception. The Miners added interceptions by senior Robert Scudder and sophomore Marcus Wimblery, while Hunter McWilliams had 12 tackles, with Scudder and Garret Oliver adding 10 apiece.
“Clinton is kind of a Wing-T and they also mix in some Spread, so I’m excited our defense has kind of figured out how to stop the run,” Perry said. “I knew in this conference we were going to have to stop the run to be successful. I’m very confident in our defense right now. They’ve just got to continue to improve on a weekly basis.”
The Cardinals shut down the Yellowjackets run game, though quarterback Jobe Chalk completed 13 of 19 through the air for 187 yards and three TDs.
Senior Brody Emberton caught eight catches for 127 yards and two of those TDs for Clinton.
“They’ve got one player that’s really good,” Perry said. “No. 20 (Emberton), he makes big plays for them. Their coaches do a good job of staying balanced so they’re not one-dimensional. They can throw the ball and do a good job running the ball. They’ve scored a lot of points. We’re going to have to play well.”
While the Bauxite defense must play sound, Perry would like all aspects of the Miner offense to start clicking at once.
Bauxite senior quarterback Hunter Ferrell led the rushing attack with 60 yards and two TDs, but the running game was held mostly in check last week. Ferrell threw for 211 yards, but on 13 of 30 passing with an interception.
“We’re going to have to execute on offense,” Perry said. “We still probably have not had a complete game on offense. There’s a lot of good things happening … if we can ever make it all happen at the same time, we’ll probably do some good things offensively.”
The Miners and Jackets kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Tumlison Field at Yellowjackets Stadium in Clinton.