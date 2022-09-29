CHELTON MURDOCK

Bauxite junior running back Chelton Murdock competes in a 41-12 Miners victory over the Dover Pirates on homecoming at The Pit last week. Murdock and the Miners hit the road to Pottsville to play the Apaches on Friday.

Fresh off a dominating performance over the Dover Pirates with the Miners mauling them 41-12 on homecoming at The Pit last week, Bauxite hits the road west to face 4-4A Conference favorite (per Hooten’s Football) Pottsville to play the Apaches in more league action Friday in Pottsville.

Recommended for you