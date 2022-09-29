Fresh off a dominating performance over the Dover Pirates with the Miners mauling them 41-12 on homecoming at The Pit last week, Bauxite hits the road west to face 4-4A Conference favorite (per Hooten’s Football) Pottsville to play the Apaches in more league action Friday in Pottsville.
Miners hit road, play league favorite Apaches
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
