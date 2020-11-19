JACKSON REGAN

Bauxite senior Jackson Regan, 11, and another Miner bring down a Nashville Scrapper two weeks ago in Bauxite’s regular-season finale. After winning 26-23 last week in Huntsville, the Miners travel to Dumas to face the Bobcats in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. 

The Bauxite Miners hit the road to Dumas to take on 8-4A champion Bobcats Friday. Read the full preview in today's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. Also, check out the Saline County offensive statistics in today's edition. 

