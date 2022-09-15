Bauxite senior Robert Scudder, 44, puts pressure on the Central Arkansas Mustangs quarterback in last week’s 37-14 win at The Pit in Bauxite. The Miners hit the road to Lamar to face the Warriors in more 4-4A Conference play.
Winners of their last two games and their first conference win since 2020 with last week’s 37-14 shellacking of the Central Arkansas Mustangs at The Pit in Bauxite, the Bauxite Miners hit the road this Friday took take on what seems to be a much tougher foe in the Lamar Warriors, winners of three straight to start the season, including last week’s 35-0 demolition over Dover.
“They’re pretty good,” Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry said of the Warriors, 10-3 last year and picked second in the 4-4A Conference by Hooten’s. “They run the ball very well. The game plan … we have to be able to stop the run. If we don’t stop the run, it’s going to be a long night for us.”
Indeed. The Miners probably won’t have to worry about the pass too much with Lamar averaging about five passing attempts per game, but the Warriors can hurt teams on the ground with Damien Hendrix going for 190 yards and two TDs, and Jarrett Dalton rushing for 158 and three TDs in a 35-12 win over Huntsville to open the season, with the Warriors going for over 400 yards that night.
The Warriors went for over 230 yards on 50 attempts in a 20-14 win over Waldron in their second game before Hendrix rushed for 193 and a TD in last week’s 35-0 blowout. But, despite the strong run attack, Perry is optimistic his defense can get the job done.
“I feel good about our defense,” he said. “We’ve done really well the last two games. With our starters, we held CAC to minus-3 yards rushing. Of course that’s a completely different style of play (CAC is more of a passing team), but I feel good about our defensive line. I feel like we’ve got a good chance there.”
The defense has a tough task, but the offense needs to help its counterpart by producing drives and points, keeping the ball away from Lamar.
“We have to be effective on offense if they are going to control the game,” Perry said. “We can’t have a first quarter like we did last week where we had two turnovers and wasted a few series before we got going. If we’re efficient on offense and stop the run on defense, I’ll feel very good, but we have to make that happen because they’re a good team.”
After being named The Saline Courier Athlete of the Week last week for an excellent performance in a win over Monticello on the road, senior quarterback Hunter Ferrell had another solid outing last week throwing for over 200 yards and two TDs, while also running for a pair. Junior Noah Britton had 100 yards and a TD on the ground, while sophomore Marcus Wimberly led the receivers with four catches for 74 yards and a TD. A repeat performance would not hurt Perry’s feelings against a stout Warriors defense.
“They’re very aggressive,” he said. “They’re going to make it hard to run the ball. They’re big, country tough boys, so we have to use our speed a little bit and hopefully if we throw the ball well, it’ll keep more time on the clock and keep them flustered.”
Though Lamar is not as far away as some teams have to travel, it is still over an hour-and-a-half trek to face the Warriors.
“Obviously anytime you have to sit on the bus for an hour and a half, you get there and you’re uncomfortable, not in a familiar setting, it can make it difficult for the away team,” Perry said. “You have to go in there with a mindset you’re going into battle into someone else’s territory.”