ROBERT SCUDDER

Bauxite senior Robert Scudder, 44, puts pressure on the Central Arkansas Mustangs quarterback in last week’s 37-14 win at The Pit in Bauxite. The Miners hit the road to Lamar to face the Warriors in more 4-4A Conference play.

Winners of their last two games and their first conference win since 2020 with last week’s 37-14 shellacking of the Central Arkansas Mustangs at The Pit in Bauxite, the Bauxite Miners hit the road this Friday took take on what seems to be a much tougher foe in the Lamar Warriors, winners of three straight to start the season, including last week’s 35-0 demolition over Dover.